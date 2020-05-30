Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 6,693 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

