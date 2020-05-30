Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 299.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 237,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 5,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at $736,581.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler acquired 2,120 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

