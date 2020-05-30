10,430 Shares in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in LYFT by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,836,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LYFT in the 4th quarter worth about $166,444,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in LYFT by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,112 shares in the last quarter. Mayfield XIII Management UGP Ltd. a Cayman Islands Exempted Co. purchased a new position in LYFT in the 4th quarter worth about $53,194,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in LYFT by 600.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,938 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 937,777 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT opened at $31.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. LYFT Inc has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. On average, research analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LYFT from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on LYFT from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on LYFT from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered LYFT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

