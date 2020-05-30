Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

