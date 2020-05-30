Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Mercury General by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mercury General by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brandt Minnich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $36,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,910.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George Joseph acquired 75,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,061.67. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 18,884,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,171,599.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 537,415 shares of company stock worth $19,954,274 in the last 90 days. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Mercury General’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

