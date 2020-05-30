Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGND. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 652.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $101.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 40.65 and a quick ratio of 40.29. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $122.08.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

