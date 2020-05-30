Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZZA opened at $77.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,894.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.61 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. UBS Group boosted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

