Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 187,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.90 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.57.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.