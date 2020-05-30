Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 528 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,837,000 after purchasing an additional 345,138 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,751,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 550,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,208,000 after acquiring an additional 79,250 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $199.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $147.14 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.23.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

