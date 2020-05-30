Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of FOX by 102.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after buying an additional 4,255,325 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,438,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,883,000 after buying an additional 3,466,256 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FOX by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,648,000 after buying an additional 2,482,230 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of FOX by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,774,000 after buying an additional 2,425,626 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $48,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on FOX from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.