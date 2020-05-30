Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 9,790 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Raymond James raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.