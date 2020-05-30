Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Position Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $34,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPC opened at $30.31 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

