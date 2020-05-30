Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYAAY. TheStreet downgraded Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average of $74.97. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($1.35). Ryanair had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

