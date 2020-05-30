Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 2,958 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 0.88. Veracyte Inc has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

