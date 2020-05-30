Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 443.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.55.

MSFT stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,391.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.59 and its 200-day moving average is $164.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

