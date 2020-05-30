Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Pegasystems worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,139 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $1,502,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,149,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,555,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEGA stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $103.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $40,772.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,514 shares of company stock worth $1,824,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

