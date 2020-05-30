Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 2,603 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.39. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1,379.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

