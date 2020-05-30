Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,514,290 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,268 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Microsoft worth $2,131,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,391.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

