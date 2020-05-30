Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 57,930 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,342,686 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 57,930 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $369,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,391.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

