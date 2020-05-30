Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 51,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Mr. Cooper Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

In other news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall bought 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $26,115.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

