Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.3% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.39. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,379.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

