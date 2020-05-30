Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.2% of Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $317.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,379.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

