Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,236 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.3% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 443.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 172,269 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 77,211 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 18,461 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,973 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,391.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.55.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

