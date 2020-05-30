Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 54,318 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.8% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $283,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,379.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.39. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.38.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.