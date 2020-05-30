Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 20,916 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,406 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,916 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 443.6% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 172,269 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 77,211 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Retirement Network grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 18,461 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,973 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.59 and its 200 day moving average is $164.47. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,391.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.