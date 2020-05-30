Mitch C. Hill Purchases 9,100 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.70 per share, with a total value of $397,670.00.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $44.00 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

About Inari Medical

There is no company description available for Inari Medical Inc

