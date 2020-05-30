Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,253,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $10,444,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,919,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,971 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 819.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,694,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 853,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 114,122 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.07 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.20%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSEC. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

In related news, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 100,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,352,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,517,584.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 4,610,490 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $21,992,037.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,431,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,865,955.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,759,468 shares of company stock worth $55,049,552 over the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

