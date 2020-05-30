Callan Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,197.61 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,346.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,997.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Summitry LLC Sells 38 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Summitry LLC Sells 38 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Prospect Capital Co.
Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Prospect Capital Co.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX
Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in WD-40
Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in WD-40
Callan Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Callan Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report