Swiss National Bank Has $5.68 Million Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in eHealth were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $12,097,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,000.

In other eHealth news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $546,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $986,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EHTH opened at $127.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.02. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.20.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

