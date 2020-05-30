Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $433,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,810 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200,817 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Halliburton by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $925,859,000 after buying an additional 1,618,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,433,452 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $328,036,000 after buying an additional 555,326 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of HAL opened at $11.75 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

