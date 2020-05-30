Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 10,195.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,139 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,623,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,955 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,601,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,648 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,000,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,813,000 after buying an additional 67,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,941,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at $22,121,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,377,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,000. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.64 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

