Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 80,600 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,600 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 357,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,693.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,509. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOLD opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.09.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.