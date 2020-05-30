UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,511 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of UMB Financial worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $70.26.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $272.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

In other news, CFO Ram Shankar purchased 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,761.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

