Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.46% of Employers worth $17,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Employers by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,722,000 after buying an additional 53,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 99,648 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

In other news, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $39,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,598 shares in the company, valued at $340,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas D. Dirks purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $383,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 474,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,007,466.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $890,371 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $29.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $951.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.14. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $45.23.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $188.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Employers had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.