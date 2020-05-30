Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $18.24 Million Stock Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 118,596 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.28. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.74% and a negative net margin of 252.92%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

