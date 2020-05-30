Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,346.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,997.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,197.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

