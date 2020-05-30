Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,346.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,997.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,197.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

