Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 274 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,346.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,997.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1,197.61 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

