Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 2,234 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 55,850.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 610,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.35.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

