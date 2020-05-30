Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 116,952.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonica by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. grace capital bought a new position in Telefonica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonica by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Telefonica in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Telefonica in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 0.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefonica alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TEF shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. Telefonica S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.