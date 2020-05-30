Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $77,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 20,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CF Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,347,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in CF Industries by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in CF Industries by 2,859.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

