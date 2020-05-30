Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $91,000 Position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,150 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 634,804,741 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $5,034,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,952 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after acquiring an additional 364,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,037 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,301,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,361 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. ADT Inc has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ADT Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADT shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ADT from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ADT from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

