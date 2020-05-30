Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Holdings Lowered by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,151 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Griffon were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GFF opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.22. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $566.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $102,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,776.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

