Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,098 Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,086,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,533,000 after buying an additional 287,532 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,232,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,948,000 after buying an additional 1,084,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.63 million. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Perdoceo Education news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $637,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.