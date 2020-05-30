Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 248.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yeti were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Yeti by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Yeti by 137.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Yeti in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Yeti stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.93.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $357,205,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Lou Kelley bought 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,735,087 shares of company stock valued at $384,916,450. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YETI. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yeti from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Yeti from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yeti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

