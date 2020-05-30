Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $128.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CL King upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

