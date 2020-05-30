Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Director Sells C$31,368.00 in Stock

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.28, for a total transaction of C$31,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,023,026.88.

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$51.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.66. Calian Group Ltd has a one year low of C$31.29 and a one year high of C$55.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 25th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

