Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $780,121,000 after acquiring an additional 511,218 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,049,000 after acquiring an additional 450,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 137,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $42.58 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $111.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -109.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.19.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

