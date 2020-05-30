-$1.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the lowest is ($1.63). Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings per share of ($3.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of ($5.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.89) to ($5.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,671,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $194,799,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth $143,601,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,076,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at about $64,641,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGS opened at $170.63 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $148.49 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

