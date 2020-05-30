Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,460,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,897,000 after acquiring an additional 92,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,073,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,912,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 137,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,501,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

In other news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $144,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,555.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,550,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $393,070 in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

